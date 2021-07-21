Obituary: Logan John Lanteigne

Logan John Lanteigne of Berlin, N.H., son of John Lanteigne and Chantal Cyr, was born on Aug. 1, 1997. Logan graduated from Berlin High School in 2016 and was admired by many. Logan enjoyed spending quality time with his sisters, Joslyn and Moriah Lanteigne. Logan cherished every moment he got to spend with his family and valued the relationships he created with friends. He was loved very much by his mother and father, his thoughtful, generous, and exuberant personality will be missed dearly.
Logan was a dedicated worker, he devoted four years to working at Trividia Manufacturing Solutions in Lancaster. Logan’s true joy came out when he was around the people he loved. He never missed an opportunity to have fun; he lit up the room and brought a recognizable character that carried throughout the room. He was a free spirit and loved living in the moment. Anywhere you could experience something new, was where you could find Logan. He had an impeccable sense of style and took pride in the way he looked and carried himself, no matter the occasion. Logan suddenly passed away on July 17, 2021, at the young age of 23 years old. Logan’s life will be forever cherished by his loving family and friends.
Logan is survived by his father, John Lanteigne and his life partners Nicole Lukaszewski and Susanne Rano, along with their children, Jordan and Ania Lukazewski, and Skye Rano; his mother Chantal Cyr and partner Andrew Wheeler Sr.; his sisters Moriah Lanteigne and partner Dominic Valerino of Lakewood, N.J., and Joslyn Lanteigne and partner Arianna Smith of Boston, Mass.
Other family members include his grandmothers Shirley (Paquette) Lanteigne and Lise (Roberts) Cyr; aunts and uncles on his father’s side: Karen (Lanteigne) and her husband Leo Savard of Bryant Pond, Maine, David Lanteigne of Sierra Vista Ariz., Sherry (Lanteigne) Lacasse and partner Robert Johnson of Kennebunk, Maine, and Donald Lanteigne of Berlin, N.H. On his mother’s side aunts and uncles include: Lynn (Cyr) and husband Dan Waninger of Connecticut, Robert Cyr and wife Suzanne of Berlin, N.H., Linda (Cyr) Delisle and partner Jerry Rodgers of Dover, N.H., and George Cyr and wife Maeve of Jefferson, N.H. Logan is also survived by his many, many cousins whom he always held near and dear to his heart. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Fernand Cyr, Henry Lanteigne, and his cousin Greg Delisle.
We love you so much Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew and Friend. You will be missed each and every day. Love knows no bounds. We will be waiting for the time we see you again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin. Interment will be decided at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared on Logan’s online obituary at bryantfuneralhome.net. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers we ask everyone to take the time to talk with your children, hug them, tell them you love them and you are always there. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.
