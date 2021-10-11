Lionel W. Gagnon, 98, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born in Gorham, N.H., on Jan. 15, 1923, the son of William and Lucia Marie (Nadeau) Gagnon and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Gorham area.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II who took part in the Normandy Invasion and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. Lionel had been employed in the Woods Department at Brown Company and James River Corp for over 40 years and retired as the Supervisor of the Tractor Shop. He truly enjoyed his work. Lionel was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, a life member of the VFW White Mountain Post #2520 and a member of the Ryan-Scammon Post # 36 American Legion. His wife and his family were most important to him. He enjoyed skiing, tennis, wintertime at Wildcat and summers at Millsfield Pond. He took an interest in teaching children to both ski and water ski. He was an avid gardener. He took particular pride in his tomatoes and raspberries.
Family includes his wife Theresa (Dutil) Gagnon of Berlin, N.H.; son Richard Gagnon and wife Irene of Rochester, N.H., daughter Elise Corrigan and husband Michael of Keene, N.H.; grandchildren Joseph Gagnon, Christopher Gagnon, Richard Gagnon and Carolyn Corrigan; great grandchildren; brother Oliva Gagnon of Enfield, Conn., sisters Evelyn Gagnon and Madeleine Gagnon of Hartford, Conn.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m, at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Anne Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass. For the safety of all, masks are required. A donation in his memory may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561 or to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St, Berlin, NH, 03570. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
