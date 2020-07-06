Obituary: Lillian L. Rasmussen

Lillian L. Rasmussen, 84, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. She was born on June 11, 1936, in Milan, N.H., the daughter of the late Arthur and Grace (Delano) Lang and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Lillian loved the outdoors, especially four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. She also enjoyed reading, baking, crafts, traveling around the country, and spending time at camp. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. She was also a dedicated Red Sox fan.
Members of the family include her husband, the love of her life for 64 years, Robert H. Rasmussen of Berlin; three daughters: Debra Desilet and husband John of Milan, Lana Richardson and husband Patrick of Bridgeton, Maine, and Pamela Fortin and husband Randy of Milan; two sons: Brian Rasmussen and wife Sylvia of Berlin, and Jay Rasmussen and wife Vicky of Berlin. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Aaron, Rachel, Marissa, Kristin, Ryan, Christopher, Matthew, and Ian; six great-grandchildren: Ella, Brenna, Olivia, Jace, Theodore, and Sophia; brother Richard Lang and wife Linda of Fallon, Nev.; and sister-in-law Ruth Downing. She was predeceased by her son Gary Rasmussen, a grandson Nicholas Fortin, sisters Addie Flynn and Viola Shields, and brother Arthur Lang.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will be live-streamed to the public on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., on the Bryant Funeral Homes Facebook page (facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes). Friends and relatives are invited to attend a walk-thru visitation at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday, July 7th from 6 to 8 p.m. Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
