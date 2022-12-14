Leslie Vashaw

Leslie E. "Les" Vashaw, 65, of Berlin, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, following a period of illness. He was born in Berlin on April 25, 1957, the son of Clayson “Pat” and Idel (Crotto) Vashaw. Leslie attended Berlin schools and joined the US Army following graduation.

He resided in the Laconia area for many years, where he worked for several of the local manufacturing companies in various capacities, until moving back to Berlin 20 years ago. Leslie enjoyed woodworking, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing family poker games and cards – especially solitaire. He also loved art in all forms, but particularly enjoyed drawing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.