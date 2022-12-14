Leslie E. "Les" Vashaw, 65, of Berlin, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, following a period of illness. He was born in Berlin on April 25, 1957, the son of Clayson “Pat” and Idel (Crotto) Vashaw. Leslie attended Berlin schools and joined the US Army following graduation.
He resided in the Laconia area for many years, where he worked for several of the local manufacturing companies in various capacities, until moving back to Berlin 20 years ago. Leslie enjoyed woodworking, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing family poker games and cards – especially solitaire. He also loved art in all forms, but particularly enjoyed drawing.
Les is survived by his daughter Kelley MacLean and husband Aaron of Milan; grandson Dean MacLean, also of Milan; sisters Sally Laberge of Berlin, Evette Morel of Killeen, Texas, and sister-in-law Betty Vashaw of Venice, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings Gloria Tibbetts, Pearl “Wee Wee” Lessard, James Vashaw, and Edward “Butch” Vashaw.
At this time, there are no services. Those who wish may make donations to assist the family with funeral expenses. Donations can be made directly to the Bryant Funeral Homes, either in person at 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, or using the donate button in his online obituary. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
