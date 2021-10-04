Obituary: Leon Gordon Judson

Leon Gordon Judson, 56, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Nov. 11, 1964, the son of Alexander and Pauline (Aubin) Judson.
For most of his working career he worked as a roofer for the family’s business Judson Roofing. In later years he worked for A & B Electronics. He was an avid Patriots fan, and enjoyed hanging out with his family especially his brothers, and enjoyed playing cards and playing scratch tickets. Even though they were separated by distance, his daughter and his grandson were the loves of his life.
Family includes his daughter Tabetha Laberge of Tomahawk, Wis.; grandson Matthew Force of Tomahawk, Wis.; mother Pauline Judson of Berlin, N.H.; siblings James Judson and wife Robin of Lake Placid, Fla., Alex Judson of Berlin, Alan Judson of Berlin, Franklyn Judson and wife Sue of Sparta, Mis., Kenneth “Bozo” Judson of Raymond, N.H., Cathy Boucher and husband Michael of Berlin, and Bertram Judson of Legonier, Pa.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father and two brothers Shawn and Richard.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Friends and relatives are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.