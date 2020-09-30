Obituary: Leo Roland Lamontagne

Leo Roland Lamontagne, age 73, died suddenly Sept. 20, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., where he resided for 17 years. He was born Dec. 5, 1946, and raised in Berlin, N.H.
He did his patriotic duty and served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. In Arizona, he spent most of his time assisting and helping our Veterans, being compassionate and kind to those he encountered and always lending some helpful advice. Leo was a lifetime member of both the local VFW Post 9399 Apache Junction, Ariz. and American Legion as well as being Vice Commander of his VFW Post. Leo was passionate about Veterans assistance and care. He was a dedicated, hard-working, and a loyal firefighter for the Berlin Fire Department for 29 years and created life-long friendships. As recently as fall, he attended a reunion for the firefighters in Berlin, NH.
He had many interests including fishing and motorcycling. He loved motorcycling, even had a custom-made Harley that he loved, traveling around the country; and he loved doing anything working with his hands. He was a superior do-it-yourselfer. Leo loved music and meeting people. He knew no stranger. He loved playing cribbage and also had a natural talent for sketching that not many knew about. He knew how to enjoy life and make light of things and always remained optimistic even with his personal trials.
Leo will be remembered for having a great sense of humor and quick wit. One of his favorite sayings was, “I may have one foot in the grave but the other is on a skateboard.” He was a caring and selfless individual.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roland J. Lamontagne and Ida Chauvette Lamontagne Bernier.
He was a proud father and grandfather. Leo is survived by his son, Stacie Lamontagne and Stacie’s wife, Victoria; his grandsons, Ethan and Jesse Lamontagne; his sister, Pauline L. Guilmette and husband, Harris G. Guilmette of Fairport, N.Y.; his brother, Roland Lamontagne and wife, Estelle Garon Lamontagne of Berlin, N.H.; his brother, Maurice (Moe) J. Lamontagne of Fairport; nieces, Mary Guilmette Struzinsky and husband James Struzinsky of Roanoke, Va., Carole Guilmette of Fairport, N.Y., Amy Lamontagne Welch of Berlin, NH., Kelly Lamontagne Wood and husband, Keith of Windermere, Fla.; great nieces, Aimee, Nicole and Zoe Struzinsky and great-nephews, Connor Welch and Dmitri Wood; also, many cousins. He was loved.
Leo will be placed with the Veterans cemetery in Boscawen New Hampshire. Date to still be determined. If there are any questions, please feel free to reach out to the family for information.
