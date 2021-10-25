Obituary: Leo N. Robichaud

Leo N. Robichaud, 69, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin from complications related to COVID-19.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Jan. 13, 1952, the son of the late Norman and Irene (Savard) Robichaud and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Leo graduated from Berlin High School in 1970, and went on to work for the local mill for most of his career, starting with Brown Co., and later traveled working as a mill wright until his retirement. He worked part time for New England Security.
Leo was very active throughout his life. He enjoyed all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, ATVing and riding his motorcycle. He was very active in Berlin Youth Hockey, serving as a coach and on the board of directors for many years. He also served as a director with the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association, was a member of the Silver Riders ATV Club, member and past treasurer White Mountain Ridge Runners, and had served on the board of directors for Angel Guardian Credit Union.
He is survived by his fiancé Marcia Sirous of Gorham, N.H.; children Andy Robichaud and his wife Krista of Concord, N.H. and Leah Boie and her husband Peter of Arundel, Maine; grandchildren: Lochlan, Gavin, Finn and Franklin; siblings: Raymond Robichaud and his wife Beverly of The Villages, Fla.; Jeannette Lozier of Madison, N.H.; and Patty Blais and her husband Phil of Manchester, N.H.; nephews, especially Aaron Blais to whom he was very close, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of Leo’s life will take place Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H.
For those unable to attend in person, Leo’s service will also be live streamed on Leo’s online tribute wall.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. Donations in his memory may be made to the Berlin Youth Hockey Association, PO Box 571, Berlin, NH 03570 or the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association, PO Box 284, Berlin, NH 03570.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
