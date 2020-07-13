Obituary: Lena Bosa

Lena Bosa passed away on July 9, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was 95 years old.
Born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 13, 1924, she was the daughter of Louis and Armida (Liani) Bosa. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1942.
She was employed as a clerk at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 33 years retiring in 1979. She was a member of the former Guardian Angel Church now known as St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish
Lena enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Holidays were a special time for her, especially sitting around singing Christmas songs. She attended all of her great-nieces and nephews sporting events and activities. She was an “avid” card player, Crazy 8 was her favorite. She was a kind person who loved the color red and eating lots of chocolate. She always had a smile on her face. She never wanted to impose on anyone and was always so grateful for everything.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Marie Bosa, Alice Bosa; and her brothers Felix and wife Rita (Bugeau) Bosa, and David Bosa.
She leaves behind, a niece Nancy Beaudoin and husband Ron of Berlin, and a nephew Henry Bosa and wife Jeannie of Berlin; and great-nephews Michael Bosa and partner Jenn, Patrick Bosa and wife Jill; great-nieces Sarah Matterfis and husband Troy, Heather Bosa-Wiemer and husband Marc, and Stacy Beaudoin and husband Joe Hawn; and five great-great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin. Interment followed at St. Anne Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing was required of those in attendance.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to St Vincent de Paul Activity Fund, 29 Providence Ave, Berlin, NH 03570. Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
