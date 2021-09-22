Obituary: Lawrence S. “Larry” Roberge

Lawrence S. “Larry” Roberge, 74, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at home with his family by his side after a period of declining health on Sept. 20, 2021. Larry was born May 7, 1947, in Waterville, Maine, an only child of Priscilla (nee Shorty) Roberge and Omer Roberge and moved to Berlin with his mother Priscilla in 1948.
Larry was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin.
In September 1965, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam with a discharge in 1969.
He enrolled and graduated from the N.H. Technical College in 1972.
He met Susan (nee Boucher) Roberge in 1968 and married in 1971. In August 2021 they celebrated their 50 years of marriage. Together they raised three sons and celebrated 10 grandchildren.
Larry worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years and 10 years for Coos County Family Health Services.
Larry was active in the community serving Berlin’s youth as the Scout Master of Troop 207 for 30 years. He was a life member of VFW Post 2520, Vietnam Veterans of America, the 1st Marine Division, Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment of the Marine Corps League, and a member of the 9th Engineers Battalion Association Fleet Marine Force where he served three terms as president of the association and on the board since 1998.
Larry could also be found with his faithful dog, Molly. He will be remembered for his kindness to others, his spark, devotion to his family, and his love to God.
Larry is survived by his wife Susan, his three sons, and eight grandchildren: his son, Keith Roberge and wife Pamela Roberge of Bow N.H. and their children, Emma, Jack, and Kate; his son Benjamin and wife Jennie Roberge of Milan N.H. and their children, Anna, Elizabeth, Abie, and Nathaniel; and his son Steven Roberge and wife Rachelle Beaudoin of Peterborough N.H. and their child, Beau.
He is predeceased by grandsons Daniel and Gabriel in 2001 and his mother Priscilla in 2002. Beyond his family, Larry leaves behind his many cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
If you wish to donate in his memory, please consider: 9th Engineer Battalion Association Scholarship Fund, C/O Craig Frappier, Treasurer, 119 Paul Avenue, Syracuse NY, 13206 or Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment Scholarship Fund, PO Box 301, Berlin NH, 03570.
