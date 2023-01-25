Laurent A. “Satch” Bilodeau, 90, of Berlin, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Berlin on Jan. 18, 1933, the son of the late Laurent and Annette (Pepin) Bilodeau. Laurent attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of the area, wintering in Florida for 26 years with his wife. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had served from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean war. Prior to his retirement, Laurent had been employed as a supervisor of the wood room for both the Brown Company and the James River Corporation, in addition to being a self-employed licensed electrician.
Laurent enjoyed any time spent in the company of his family and was always available to lend a helping hand. He took many cruises and visited Europe, but the vacations he spent with his children while raising them were especially important to him. He loved to garden and was an avid fan of both the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. Laurent was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and a member of the VFW White Mountain Post 2520.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Labbe) Bilodeau of Berlin; his children Gary Bilodeau and wife Mary of Dummer, Karen Mozisek and husband Larry of Berlin, Kathy Counter and husband Rick of Colchester, Vt., Brian Bilodeau of Gorham, Tammy St. Amant of Berlin, and Timmy Bilodeau and wife Stacey of Groveton; brother Richard Bilodeau and wife Yvette of Errol; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Finson, and a daughter-in-law, Bernice “Bird” Bilodeau.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will follow at the St. Kieran Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations in Laurent’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.