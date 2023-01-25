Laurent A. “Satch” Bilodeau

Laurent A. “Satch” Bilodeau, 90, of Berlin, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Berlin on Jan. 18, 1933, the son of the late Laurent and Annette (Pepin) Bilodeau. Laurent attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of the area, wintering in Florida for 26 years with his wife. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had served from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean war. Prior to his retirement, Laurent had been employed as a supervisor of the wood room for both the Brown Company and the James River Corporation, in addition to being a self-employed licensed electrician.

Laurent enjoyed any time spent in the company of his family and was always available to lend a helping hand. He took many cruises and visited Europe, but the vacations he spent with his children while raising them were especially important to him. He loved to garden and was an avid fan of both the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. Laurent was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and a member of the VFW White Mountain Post 2520.

