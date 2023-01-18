Laurence C. Perry, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H., after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on April 23, 1935, the son of the late James and Yvonne (Bernier) Perry, and resided in Berlin all of his life.
He worked for the Brown Company for a short time but spent most of his career working for the N.H. Department of Transportation.
He enjoyed playing his guitar, especially with his siblings, and playing hockey in his younger years, and was a lifelong avid Boston Bruins fan.
He is survived by his wife Florence (Simard) Perry of Berlin; his children; Lawrence Perry and wife Chantal of Gorham, Donald Perry of Berlin, Ronnie Perry and wife Liza of Berlin, Roger Perry and wife Susan, Shirley Messier and husband William of Hooksett, and Steve Perry of Vermont; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a son Roland Perry as well as all of his siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery. Per his request, there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
