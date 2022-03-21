Obituary Laura M. Plante

Laura M. Plante, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on March 16, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1931, to Albert and Alice (Vien) Lavoie in Berlin, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Prior to her retirement, Laura had been employed as a ward clerk at the St. Louis Hospital, and later for Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Laura’s greatest passion was her family. She and her husband Donald enjoyed 73 wonderful years of marriage. No occasion could be held without Donald and Laura dancing; they just loved dancing together. She was the warmest mother and grandmother, and everyone knew how much they were loved. She loved playing Bingo and playing cards with family until the wee hours of the morning. Her fondest memories were of times spent with family at camp at Akers Pond, which her parents built with love.
Family includes her husband Donald Plante of West Milan, her two sons, Danny Plante and wife Lila, and Rodney Plante and wife Linda, both of West Milan, N.H.; a daughter, Brenda Adam and partner Glenn Romano, of Floral City, Fla.; eight grandchildren: Roxanne, Alison, Jonathan, Todd, Jeff, Kristi, Mallory and Timothy; eight great-grandchildren: Aaron, Nicholas, Alexis, Justin, Dylan, Haley, Isabella and Zoey; two great-great-grandchildren: Emma and Bodhi; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Laura was predeceased by her daughter Susan (Plante) Hancock; brothers Ernest, Lucien and Louis Lavoie; and sisters Florence Labbe, Doris Lavoie and Irene Baillargeon.
Per Laura’s request, no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced at that time. Donations in her memory may be made to Coos County Nursing Home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
