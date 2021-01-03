Larry S. Enman, 79, of Errol, N.H., passed away on Saturday Dec. 26, 2020, at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H.
He was born in Upton, Maine, on July 9, 1941, the son of Franklin and Katharine (Barnett) Enman and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, Maine. Upon discharge from the US Air Force, he moved to Errol where he has since resided. Larry had been employed as a Customer Service Representative for Tri-County CAP in Berlin and later in Colebrook. He was also a selectman in the Town of Errol for nearly 50 years.
Family includes his siblings Richard Enman and wife Sherry of Virginia; Jerry Wright of Errol and Lila Plante and husband Dan of West Milan, N.H.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was predeceased by siblings Shirley Staples, Ruby Edwards, Cynthia Eames, Lloyd Enman, Malcolm Enman Norman Enman and step-brother John Wight.
There will be no services. Interment will be in the Errol Village Cemetery. A family celebration will be held a later date.
The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin is in charge of the arrangements.
Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.