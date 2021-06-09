Obituary: Larry Bruce McLain

Larry Bruce McLain (OG), 59, of Rumford, Maine, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021, at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Sept. 11, 1961, the son of the late Theo Mortenson Wheeler and Wendell Wheeler. He was raised in Berlin and moved to Rumford, Maine, in his early 20s. It was there that he and his wife Patti Shannon settled and raised their three sons.
Larry was a hard worker. For most of his life he was employed as a laborer on construction projects. In his later years, he worked in maintenance at area hotels. Larry also enjoyed doing odd jobs for friends and neighbors.
Larry had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his fiancee Terry and his dog Whiskey. He particularly enjoyed his time spent at Dodge Pond State Park. In addition, he very much enjoyed antiquing and spending time with his family and close friends.
He was a passionate patriot and a proud Gold Star Family member, participating in many events throughout the state of Maine such as "Run for the Fallen" and "The Summit Project."
In addition, he was responsible for the installation of the flagpole located in Demeritt Cemetery in Peru, Maine, a bridge dedication to his son PFC Buddy W. McLain which spans the Androscoggin River joining Peru and Mexico, Maine, and a scholarship fund for Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Maine.
Members of his family include his fiancee and best friend, Terry Andrews of Rumford; his sons, Dustin McLain and companion Sara Roberts of Rumford, Cote McLain and wife Stephanie of Farmington; his grandsons, Owen and Abel McLain; his sisters, Kathy Duchesne and husband Leo, Candy Richard and husband Mike; brothers, Alan McLain and wife Paula, Andy Wheeler and companion Chantal Cyr, Scott Burlock and wife Robin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Theo and Wendell Wheeler; brothers, William (Billy) McLain and Edward McLain; and his son PFC Buddy W. McLain who was serving in the Army with the 101st Airborne Division when he was killed in Afghanistan.
A private graveside funeral service will be held in Rumford on Friday, June 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Summit Project of Maine.
