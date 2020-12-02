Lanaiya Adam, 7-month-old daughter of Jessica (Adam) Waninger and Justin Elsea, passed away on Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, in Berlin, N.H.
She was born in Berlin on April 13, 2020.
Family includes her parents Jessica Adam and Justin Elsea of Berlin, N.H.; siblings Isaiah Waninger, Damon Waninger, Xaiden Waninger, Livvi Adam, Aniyah Stone, Lacey Stone, Arianna English, Diego Hernandez, Liliana Hernandez and Laynie Hernandez all of Berlin, N.H.; maternal grandmother Rita Lariviere; paternal grandparents Jessica Hernandez and Richard; maternal great grandmother Simone Lariviere of Gorham, N.H.; aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her grandfather, George Adam and two aunts.
A controlled walk-through visitation with social distancing, masks and restricted contact with the family will be held on Friday Dec. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
