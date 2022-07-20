Kurt A. Tourangeau, 79, of Ossipee, N.H. (formerly of Berlin/Gorham, N.H.), passed away on July 18, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born on May 12, 1943, to Alfred “Top” and Margaret (Pilgrim) Tourangeau, Kurt was raised in Berlin and graduated from Berlin High School in 1961.
He attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., graduating with a degree in business administration and economics in 1965. He then returned home to work at the family business, Top Furniture, where he later became the president then CEO.
Kurt worked alongside his father, brother and niece for many years, and remained involved with the company until his passing.
Kurt enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren at the lake in Ossipee and on the water in the Florida Gulf. He had a passion for boating and took great pride in taking his kids and grandkids (and all their friends) waterskiing and tubing. His greatest pleasure was being at the helm of his boat. He loved his home on the lake, lunches (and his toddy) on the deck, and watching all the lake activity.
He liked to travel and was the ultimate planner on many trips. He enjoyed time spent with his dogs and was an avid reader with an amazing memory. He was a great card player who played to win … and usually did.
Kurt was also past president of the Gorham Rotary Club.
His family includes his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Polly (Comtois) Tourangeau of Ossipee, N.H.; his daughters, Lorie Couture of Lee, N.H., and Jodi Tourangeau Ayers of Scituate, Mass.; a brother, David Tourangeau; five grandchildren, Kristyn, Austyn and Cameron Couture, Margaret and Nathan Ayers; a great-grandchild Autumn Couture-Holt; nieces, including his business partner at Top Furniture, Donna Goodrich; nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will follow at the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kurt’s memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street Ste No. 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
