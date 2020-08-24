Obituary Kevin Eugene Ezzell

Kevin Eugene Ezzell, 57, of Portsmouth, N.H., died unexpectedly Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, on July 19, 1963, he was a son of the late Rhaney B. Ezzell and Marilyn J. (Russell) Ezzell.
He leaves to cherish his memory daughters Morgan Ezzell and Melissa Bulliner, both of Mountain City, Tenn.; a son, Marcus Nelson of Concord, N.H.; and two grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Debbie Vachon and her husband Yvan of Berlin, N.H.; a brother Robbie Ezzell and his wife Debbie of Durham, N.C.; a brother Randy Ezzell of Portsmouth; nephews Matt Cassidy of Conway, N.H. and Ryan Cassidy of Glen, N.H.; and a niece, Aimee Smith of Sanford, Maine.
Kevin had worked for Goss International. Coming from a family of musicians, he taught himself guitar at a very young age and loved jamming with his nephews to Skynyrd.
Not much of a fisherman, he didn’t miss a chance to pretend he liked it just to share some time with his brother Robbie and brother-in-law Yvan. Many weekends would be spent with his son Marcus and brother Randy “bacheloring”! Kevin was a great cook, a great prankster and could always be counted on to make us laugh hysterically!
His sunset on this earth was his sunrise in Heaven. Kevin, we love you so much. We know we will see you again one day!
A private burial will be held at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.