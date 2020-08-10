Obituary: Kathryn P. (Raven) Cameron

Kathryn P. (Raven) Cameron, 72, of Berlin, N.H., and formerly of Bath, Maine, passed away at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
She was born in Bath, Maine, to Richard R. and Patricia B (Jewell) Raven.
Kathryn graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1967, where she had been the first foreign exchange student from Bath in the school’s history, spending a year in Germany. She went on to graduate from Wheaton College in 1971. She married John Cameron on July 10, 1971, at the Chocolate Church in Bath.
Kathryn worked in the home, raising her children and keeping the house. She was an active volunteer with the Red Cross as well as an election volunteer. She went on to find work as a teller at the First Federal Savings Bank in Bath after her children were grown, retiring in 2000.
Kathryn was an active Rotarian. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing and exploring the beach. She also enjoyed reading, word puzzles and games of all kinds. Most of all she loved spending time with family.
Kathryn is predeceased by her parents, a nephew Gavin Johansson and a brother-in-law Allen Johansson.
She is survived by the father of her children, John D. “Jack” Cameron of Lincolnville, Maine; a son David Cameron and his wife Shauna of Center Conway, N.H.; a daughter Carol Ferrell and her husband Daniel of Upton, Mass.; two grandsons, Luke and Cameron; two sisters, Pamela Johansson of Millis, Mass., and Margaret Palmer and her husband Gregory of Gorham, Maine; several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
A celebration of Kathryn’s Life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make donations in memory of Kathryn Cameron to Rotary Club of Bath, PO Box 313, Bath, ME 04530. To share memories and condolences, go to Fleury-Patry.com.
