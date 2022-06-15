Mrs. Kathleen May Garneau, 90, passed away on June 12, 2022, while in the care of St. Vincent DePaul Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Berlin, N.H.
She was born in Berlin on July 23, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Kathleen (Hayes) McKelvey.
She graduated from Berlin High School in 1952.
Her first career was as an operator at New England Telephone Company. Later, she began her career in the food service industry, as a cafeteria worker.
She was employed by St. Patrick School followed by the Berlin Public School System. During her time in the Berlin Public School System, she became the director of food services.
She joined her husband, John, in retirement in 1998.
She was an active member of Holy Family Church. She once enjoyed camping on Akers Pond, with her husband and family.
During the winters, the couple enjoyed their home in Lake Wales, Fla. She enjoyed quilting, volunteer work for the Lazarus Meals and spending time with her family.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband John Garneau in 2006, a daughter Colleen Marois in 2017, her parents and sisters: Anne-Marie Montgomery in 1998, and Louise Dube in 2015.
Surviving family members include: her sons Michael Garneau of Nashua, N.H., and Patrick Garneau of Berlin; a daughter Kathleen Belisle of Milan, N.H.; seven grandchildren; Jason Garneau, Jeremy Garneau, Jessica Garneau, Carlene Taylor, Timothy Garneau, Andre Belisle and Nicolas Marois; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister Charlotte Fournier of Ariz., her brother John McKelvey of Berlin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday June 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H., on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Holy Family Church, 151 Emery St. Berlin, NH 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
