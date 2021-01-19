Karen Nation, 46, beloved wife, daughter and sister was called to her eternal resting place on Jan. 6, 2021, after a short illness.
Karen was predeceased in death by her father, Richard L. Pelchat.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Timothy; her mother, Carol Pelchat; sister Vicki Fraser; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Lockhart, Texas.
