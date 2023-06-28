Obituary: Karen H. Dupont

Karen H. Dupont, 76, of Gorham and Ft. Myers Fla, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the family residence in Gorham, she was surrounded by many close family and friends at the time of her passing, after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born on March 14, 1947, the daughter of George and Pauline Lambertson. As a young woman, Karen worked at Converse and Bass Shoe and often told many stories about the great times she had with her co-workers. In her early 20’s she met the man of her dreams, William “Billy” Dupont. They married and shortly after they had a beautiful daughter named Stephanie and so the journey began.
Billy was working for the local Anheuser Busch Distributor and with that came many wonderful memories for Karen including outings with the “Bud Family,” trips to the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Golf Tournaments, concerts, etc and the list goes on and on. Karen and Billy loved to travel, often with family and friends. They traveled all over the world. Her favorite destination of all was the Amalfi Coast in Italy. She has been on countless cruises and loved her mini getaways with her daughter, Stephanie. Later in life, they retired to Ft. Myers and lived a very active lifestyle at the Seven Lakes Golf Community. Karen was a club champion and an avid golfer in the summertime at home in Gorham at the AVCC where she made many lifelong friendships. She was an incredibly proud grandmother and cherished all the time she spent with her grandkids, these memories were some of her fondest.
