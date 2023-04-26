Judith Ann (Ryerson) Hayes, 80, of Summer Street, Laconia, N.H., died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.
Judith was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of the late Donald Ryerson and Olive (Hurley) Ryerson.
Judith graduated from the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing and spent many years as a Registered Nurse at Lakes Region General Hospital and McKerley’s/Genesis Eldercare.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, B. Michael Hayes and her son, Douglas Hayes. Judith is survived by her children, Darlene Hayes and Donald Hayes, both of Laconia, N.H.; sisters JoAnna Cote of Gilford, Debra Carbary and her husband David of The Villages, Fla., and Donna Theriault of Gorham, N.H. As well as nieces, nephews, and her cats, Tuffy and Angel.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1 a.m., at Mount Hayes Cemetery, Promenade Street, Gorham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judith’s memory to Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
