Joyce Elizabeth (MacDonald) York, 96, of Berlin, N.H. passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on Dec. 17, 1925, the daughter of the late James C. and Mary (Ells) MacDonald.
She graduated Berlin High School Class of 1944 and resided in Berlin for most of her life.
Along with her late husband Elmer, they enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers at their cottage at Cedar Pond.
For many years, Joyce had been employed at Granite State Rubber Co. and Florence’s Hairdresser Shop. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Members of the family include her daughter Marilyn Munce and husband Butch of Berlin; son Guy York and wife Judy of Bluffton, S.C.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister Marie Johnson of Sweden, Maine; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Elmer, a son James Edwin York, and two brothers Richard MacDonald and James MacDonald.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Coos County Nursing Home for taking such wonderful care of Joyce during her last few years with us.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Route 16, Milan, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.