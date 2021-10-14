Obituary: Joseph Dwayne Cable

Joseph Dwayne Cable, born in Hartford, Conn. on July 22, 1969, sadly, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the age of 52.
Joseph had many siblings, and one daughter, Chelsea. Joseph’s favorite thing was to be at home relaxing with his friends, or to be outdoors fishing, and admiring waterfalls and the beautiful sounds of nature.
He leaves his mother Anita (Senechal) Grady of Manchester, N.H. He joins many friends in the afterlife.
Services for Joseph Cable will be on Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home at 110 Bridge St. in Manchester.
