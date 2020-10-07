John C. Letarte, 99, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 7, 1921, the son of Joseph and Rose (Belanger) Letarte and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He had been employed as a truck driver and equipment operator all of his life. John was a happy, simple man who always had a smile on his face. He made many friends in his 99 years and he will be missed. John came from a large family and had many siblings.
Family includes his son Donald Letarte of Milan; his granddaughter Michelle Letarte of Rutland, Vt.; his siblings Larry Letarte of Gorham, N.H., Lorraine Letarte, Theresa Phaneuf of Berlin, Simone St. Onge of Manchester, N.H., and Doris Lefebvre and her husband Joseph of Berlin; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his first wife Doris (Biloldeau) Letarte, his second wife Evelyn (Holt) Letarte, and siblings Donat, William, Oscar, Wilfred, Alfred, Maurice and Robert Letarte and Rachel Letarte and Juliette St. Onge.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan, N.H. There will be no calling hours. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to a charity of one’s choice, c/o John Letarte’s address at Letarte Road, Milan, NH 03588.
Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes. Find the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
