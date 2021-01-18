Obituary: Joanne L. Daigle

Joanne L. Daigle (80) of Dunnellon, Fla., passed away peacefully, in the early morning of Jan. 13, 2021, at Estelle’s Hospice House.
Joanne was born in Berlin, N.H., April 29, 1940, to late Carmel and Lionel Cote.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School class of 1958.
In 1961, Joanne graduated nursing school and began her career as a nurse. Joanne was known for her selfless actions and her smile that brightened any room she walked in to. She spent much of her time with family and friends.
She was an avid BINGO player, often taking day trips with her girlfriends, loved golf and never missed a night of watching Wheel-of-Fortune. Joanne is survived by her husband of 56 wonderful years, Donald Daigle; sons, John and Frank Daigle; granddaughter, Desiree Daigle; grandson and his wife Donavon and Stephanie Daigle; along with her great grandchildren, Leighanna, Brayden and Autumn, who she cherished with all her being. She also leaves behind her brother, George Cote and sister, Carol Ward.
Joanne’s laugh and smile will be greatly missed. She was always there for others with a positive outlook on any situation.
A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held at at later date in Berlin.
