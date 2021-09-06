Joan E. Vallis passed away at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H., on Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 84 years. Born in Berlin, N.H. on Aug. 22, 1937, she was a resident of this city throughout her life. She attended St. Patrick High School and graduated with the Class of 1957 and then pursued her studies to become a C.N.A. and she worked in this capacity until retirement. Institutions where she dutifully labored include St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home (25 years), St. Louis Hospital, A.V. Home Care Services as well as a facility for the severely developmentally disabled. While at A. V. Home Care Services, Joan was honored as C.N.A. of the Year by the Home Care Association of NH and was recognized for her 40 years of service, the longest period served by anyone in the State of N.H. Her personal qualities of empathy, understanding, respect, patience, reliability, sense of humor and strong work ethic made her a heartwarming caregiver who was loved and appreciated by all.
Joan is survived by her son Scott Vallis of Exeter, N.H., her daughter Candace Vallis of Berlin, N.H., two granddaughters Felicia Nadeau and Kristin Shannon, who are also of Berlin, N.H.; her devoted brother Paul (Pete) Jeffrey and his wife Madeleine of Berlin, N.H., a cousin Reverend Donald Jeffrey M.S. of Attleboro, Mass, and a dear friend Donna Fortier of Concord, N.H. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Henry Jeffrey, her husband Donald Vallis, many aunts and uncles.
Graveside Committal Services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening Sept. 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
