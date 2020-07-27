Obituary: Joan Bisson

Joan Bisson, formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away on July 9, 2020, at the young age of 89.
She married her high school sweetheart, Norman Bisson, and together for 68 years built a strong foundation of love, respect, kindness, and devotion.
To all, Joan was the most gracious, decent, and humble woman anyone will ever know. In fact, she would tell you how blessed she was and how thankful she was for her family and for her God.
She is survived by her husband Norman, her daughter Deborah, sons Frederick and Norman, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In Psalm 91:16, God makes this promise: "With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation." Today, we know that Joan did enjoy a long life, and we know she is enjoying the beginning of her next life with her beloved daughter, Laurie.
Services will be attended privately. The Cremation Society of N.H. is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or for more information please go to csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.