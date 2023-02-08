Joan A. (Paradise) Rice “Pony,” “Nana,” 91, of Glen, N.H., passed away on Jan. 27, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., surrounded by family due to complications from a stroke.
Pony was born to Esther (Contois) Torosian and Armand Torosian in Millbury, Mass., on July 21, 1931.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Rice) Bennett of Gorham, N.H.; and Robin (Rice) Koczera and husband, Mike Koczera, of Nottingham, N.H.; and her son Jeffrey Rice and Gina Collins of Bridgton, Maine; and her daughter-in-law Bobbi Jo Rice of South Carolina.
She is predeceased by her son David Rice and grandson Roland Rice of Duncan, S.C.
She is also leaving behind her beloved grandchildren who brought her so much joy: Jamie Koczera and his wife, Lisaellen Koczera, of Merrimack, N.H.; Courtney Koczera of West Paris, Maine; Jeffrey Bennett of Lee, N.H.; Andrew Bennett of Berlin, N.H.; Nick Rogers of Farmington, N.H.; Joshua Rice of Salisbury, Mass.; and Dawson Rice Rios and her husband, Tony, of Inman, S.C.
She was lucky enough to have two beautiful great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Chloe Eldridge, as well as two extra special great-grandsons, Wyatt Koczera and Rafe Rios.She also leaves behind many cherished friends, especially her friend Mary Seavey.
She was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved so many in return.
Pony was very well-known around the North Conway, N.H., area where she was employed by Carroll Reed stores in the 1990s. She worked as the office manager at the Mt. Washington Auto Road Glen House for many years. She loved working at special events there such as the Climb to the Clouds auto races up Mount Washington.
After she left the Auto Road she was employed by Mount Washington State Park at the concessions and gift shop on the summit of Mount Washington, where she thrived and loved the view every time she went up or down the mountain.
Pony volunteered for the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce in the info booth and the Gibson Center for Senior Services, where she remained active up to her death.
One of her favorite events was the Polar Express run by the Conway Scenic Railroad. She was a chef who served hot chocolate to passengers to the North Pole during the Christmas season. She loved volunteering for the Festival of Trees, and so many other events in the valley.
Pony was a recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award for the Mount Washington Valley. She was always on the go and would not miss an opportunity to be involved.
There will be a funeral Mass for Pony at Our Lady of the Mountains Parish at 2905 Mount Washington Highway in North Conway on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.