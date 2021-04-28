Obituary: Jessica S. Nelson

Jessica S. Nelson, 30, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday April 25, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., from a long battle with colon cancer.
She was born in Berlin on Oct. 19, 1990, to Karl Nelson and Susan Tardif.
As a lifelong resident of Berlin, Jessica graduated from Berlin High School in 2009, and had been employed by Walmart, the Mount Washington Resort and the State Prison in Berlin.
Jessica adored her niece and nephew Janessa and Logan, and she cared deeply for her two cats Colby and Piper, whom she considered her fur babies.
She was fond of riding around town in a wide array of vehicles, including a Chevy Camaro and Jeep.
Her family includes her mother Susan Tardif and husband Randy of Berlin; father Karl Nelson of Berlin; sisters Meagan Nelson of Berlin and Katie Nelson of Montpelier, Vt.; niece Janessa Nelson and nephew Logan Nelson; maternal grandmother Clarisse St. Hilaire; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was previously deceased by her paternal grandparents John and Cecilia Nelson, maternal grandfather Charles St. Hilaire, and aunt Jeanette Tupick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin, with interment following at Hillside City Cemetery, Berlin.
Friends and relatives are invited to a walk-through visitation on Thursday, April 29, from 5-7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin — masks are required. To share memories, condolences, and the funeral live stream, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
