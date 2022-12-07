Jeannine T. Bergeron, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on May 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Philippe and Odile (Dion) Couture and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School and had been employed in the office at Brown Company and James River Corporation.
Jeannine was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and she loved to travel and play Scrabble and was always interested in cooking, plants and reading.
The family includes her children Denise Jensen and husband Don of Berlin, Paul Bergeron and wife Erika of Berlin, Roger Bergeron of Vallejo, Calif.; and Andre Bergeron and wife Deborah of Berlin; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Marcel Bergeron, an infant son, Paul N. Bergeron, and brothers Fr. Roger Couture and Fr. Roland Couture.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. Interment will follow in St. Anne Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022, from 2 to 4p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the IHM Oblates Residence, 486 Chandler St., Tewkesbury, MA, 01876-2849 or St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
