Jeannette S. L’Heureux, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday April 9, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on Jan. 25, 1931, the daughter of Alphonse and Mary L. (Levesque) St. Pierre and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and had worked in the cafeteria at the Berlin Public Schools.
Family includes her husband Richard C. L’Heureux of Berlin, N.H.; son Paul L’Heureux and wife Suzanne of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Jillian Jurilla and husband Mark of Newton, Mass., Rebecca L’Heureux of Manchester, N.H. and Ryan L’Heureux and significant other Trisha Mayotte of Milton, N.H.; great grandchildren: Owen, Olivia and Ethan Jurilla; sister Cecile Belanger of Nashua, N.H.; brother Henry St. Pierre of Newport News, Va.; nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter Pauline Dupuis and siblings Beatrice Belanger, Simonne St. Pierre, Eva Roberge, Irene Plante, Pauline LaRiviere and Yvette Routhier
