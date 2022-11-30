Jeannette Pauline King, 88, of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, after a brief illness. She was born in Berlin on November 3, 1934, the daughter of the late Donat and Rose Anne (Landry) Couture and resided in Berlin most of her life. Jeannette was a communicant of Guardian Angel Church, now known as Good Shepherd Parish and for several years had been employed by AARP.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Grenier and husband Paul of Berlin; son Kevin Croteau and wife Susan of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren Colby and Anthony Horne, Erin Theriault Regan, Shannon Theriault, Eric Grenier, Keith Croteau and Cheryl Van Camp; sons-in-law Gerry Theriault and Michael Horne. Jeannette is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two daughters Maureen Theriault and Diane Horne; sisters Rose Babineau, Florence Croteau, Cecile Gagnon, Lillian Lauzier and Olive Bourassa; and her brothers Lionel Couture, Leo Couture, Romeo Couture, Roland Couture and Paul Croteau.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, with interment following in St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin. Per Jeannette's request, there will be no calling hours.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave, Berlin, NH 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.