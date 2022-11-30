Jeannette Pauline King

Jeannette Pauline King, 88, of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, after a brief illness. She was born in Berlin on November 3, 1934, the daughter of the late Donat and Rose Anne (Landry) Couture and resided in Berlin most of her life. Jeannette was a communicant of Guardian Angel Church, now known as Good Shepherd Parish and for several years had been employed by AARP.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Grenier and husband Paul of Berlin; son Kevin Croteau and wife Susan of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren Colby and Anthony Horne, Erin Theriault Regan, Shannon Theriault, Eric Grenier, Keith Croteau and Cheryl Van Camp; sons-in-law Gerry Theriault and Michael Horne.  Jeannette is also survived by several great-grandchildren.

