Jeannette B. “Jan” Duguay, 83, of Berlin, passed away on Monday Sept. 5, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on May 16, 1938, the daughter of Eugene and Anita (Guimond) Boisclair.
She attended St. Regis School and had been employed as a cook at the Northland Dairy Bar. Jan was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the American Legion Post 82 Auxiliary and the Joliette Snowshoe Club. Her greatest pastime was dancing at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls, Maine, and camping at Cedar Pond. She enjoyed traveling and had been to England, Russia, Germany, Finland, Canada and Florida.
She is survived by her daughters Annie Morton of Milan and Darlene Douglass of Berlin; grandchildren Alexander Harrington of Berlin, Marissa Santos of Manchester and Robert Douglass of Berlin; great-grandchildren Tatum Santos and Sunny Douglass; brother Patrick Boisclair and wife Rena of Gorham; sister Carol Brewster and husband Harold of Sarasota, Fla.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Bob Boisclair and her dear friend Donald Johnson.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. There will be no calling hours. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
