Obituary: Jeannette C. Fortier

Jeannette C. Fortier, RN, 100, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on Dec. 29, 1919, the daughter of the late Edward J. and Marie (Boucher) Cloutier and was a lifelong resident.
Jeannette graduated Berlin High School Class of 1938 and the St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing in 1941. Her career as a registered nurse was varied spanning over 40 years. She worked in industrial nursing at Brown Company, served as school nurse for Public Health in Parochial Schools, taught in first nursing program at White Mountains Community College and worked in various capacities at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, from pediatrics to administrative positions. She officially retired from nursing as supervisor of the nursing program for the Berlin Public Health Department. In 1985, she was selected by the state as Nurse of the Year and received the Govenor's Award. In her first year of "retirement" she volunteered with the Partners for Health Program serving three weeks in a medical clinic in Nicaragua.
Jeannette (Jean) was a life long member of St. Kieran Church (Good Shepherd Parish). Her volunteerism was extensive. She served as a board member for several community service organizations in Berlin including M.E.S.H., the American Cancer Society, Home Hospice Program and H.O.P.E. Jean's community service also included her volunteer work with the Androscoggin Valley Hospital Auxiliary, the Moose Valley Wellness Team and St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. In recognition for all of her many volunteer efforts toward the well-being of women and families in the North Country, Jeannette received the 2002 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award.
In addition to her time volunteering, Jean enjoyed skiing, traveling, painting, music and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Paul E. Fortier and wife Terri of Milan, N.H.; daughter Susanne M. Fortier and spouse Rev. Mary Beale of Northwood, N.H.; granddaughters Chrissy Bump and husband Michael of Berlin, and Danielle St. Onge and husband Kevin of Kenduskeag, Maine; three great-grandchildren, Tessa, Karsen and Ellis; many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Norman L. Fortier in 1978, and her brothers Emery and Leo Cloutier, and sisters Adele Cloutier and Rose Paquette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin, with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery.
For those who may be unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed at facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes. A controlled walk-though visitation with social distancing, masks and restricted contact with family members will be held on Thursday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Those who wish may make donations in Jeannette’s memory to Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570. To share memories or offer condolences online, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
