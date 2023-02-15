Jeannette A. (Hebert) Bernier, 73, of Berlin passed away on Saturday morning Feb. 11, 2023 at her home. She was born in Boston, Mass, on April 6, 1949, the daughter of the late Joseph N. and Lorraine (Byron) Lambert and was raised in Mechanic Falls, Maine and lived in Biddeford, prior to moving to Berlin. She had been employed at Bass Shoe Company, Berlin IGA and lastly for many years as a rural route carrier for the USPS. Jeannette loved fishing, playing the guitar and singing in the Hoe Down Band with her husband. She also loved karaoke, gambling, scratch tickets, playing cards and black jack.
She is survived by her children Cindy Edwards and husband Jonathan of Berlin, Christi Couture and significant other Dan Charest of Sabattus, Maine, Steven P. Lefebvre and his wife Janine of Berlin, Roland Bernier and wife Christin of Berlin, Sonia Midgley and husband Ben of Kennebunkport, and David Lefebvre and his wife Tricia of Keene; 15 grandchildren Spencer, Lindsey, Kate, Jenna, John, Jenelle, Jillian, Shannon, Megan, Alec, Cassie, Brooke, C.J., Jodi and Danny; several great-grandchildren; 6 step siblings. She was predeceased by her husband Roland ‘Pee Wee” Bernier January 2009, a brother James Byron and grandchildren Matthew Lefebvre, Stephen Lefebvre and Ashley Couture.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday evening Feb. 17, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to David’s House. Online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
