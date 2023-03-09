Jeanne Ruel, 98, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on Aug. 17, 1924, the daughter of the late Alfred and Leda (Labrecque) Ruel and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1943 and had been employed as a bookkeeper for W. T. Grants for 32 years.
Jeanne was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She loved to travel all over the United States and to many foreign countries and participated on several religious pilgrimages.
The family includes her nieces, several great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by brothers Robert Ruel and Paul Ruel.
During her lifetime, especially in later years, she was very close to several neighbors and friends, who all considered her to be their "Matante Jeanne.” Their care and companionship was invaluable to Jeanne and her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with interment following in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, prior to the funeral Mass from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570 or Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570, or Berlin & Coos County Historical Society, PO Box 52, Berlin, NH 03570.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
