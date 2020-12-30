Jeanne R. (Demers) Roy, 89, of Concord, N.H., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday morning Dec. 29, 2020, at the Pleasant View Center in Concord.
She was born in Berlin on May 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Langlois) Demers and had resided in Berlin for most of her life, prior to moving to Concord.
Jeanne had worked for Dr. Dumontier and his wife for many years. She also had been employed by Converse Rubber Company after her children were all in school.
She was a member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
Members of the family include her children Dave E. Roy and wife Jeanne of Pembroke, N.H., Susan Guay and her husband Robert of Pittsfield, N.H., and Kevin Roy of Errol, N.H.; five grandchildren, Jamie Carpenter of Seabrook, N.H., Diana Smalley of Allenstown, N.H., Heather Lurvey of Tallahassee, Fla., Dana Roy of Errol, and Casondra Brewster-Nelson of San Jose, Calif.; give great-grandchildren; a brother Alfred Demers of Dummer, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward R. Roy.
Private Services will be held at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
