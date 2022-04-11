Jeanne D. Cloutier, 90, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Vincent De Paul Rehab and Nursing Center after a period of declining health. She was born on July 19, 1931 to the late Albert and Marie Louise (Taillon) Labrecque, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She married her husband Leon A. Cloutier on September 22, 1951.
Jeanne loved playing cards, bowling, singing, and always enjoyed her big family of many brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She owned and operated a small grocery store on the east side for six years, before they purchased the house that she was born and raised in. Jeanne was known for her can of candy which was always filled for the nurses at St. Vincent, where she spent the last five years of her life.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Diane Fletcher and husband Dave, and Louise Tyler; a sister Pauline Brelsford; a grandson Matthew Tyler of Las Vegas, NV; and a great-granddaughter Jayden Fletcher of Berlin. She was predeceased by her husband Leon Cloutier; parents Albert and Marie Louise Lebrecque; sisters Rose Lambert, Alice Turcotte, Beatrice Auger, Yvette Leborgne, Ida Hammacek, Theresa Bouchard, and Rita Abott; brothers Gerald, Rosaire, Leo, and Norm Labrecque; son-in-law James Tyler; and grandson Scott Fletcher.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Vincent for the wonderful care given to Jeanne, she loved you all.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 1p.m., at the St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin, with interment to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
