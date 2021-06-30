Jason W. Gauthier, 40, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday June 28, 2021.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb. 5, 1981.
He was the son of Rachel Caron Vallee and Wayne Gauthier and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He graduated from Berlin High School and was employed by the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln.
Jason enjoyed woodworking and time spent with his children.
His family includes his children Bryke Gauthier of Berlin, and Chase Gauthier of Gorham, N.H.; his parents Rachel Caron Vallee and husband Chris of Gorham, and Wayne Gauthier of Dummer, N.H.; his brother Nathan Gauthier and wife Sarah of Dummer; maternal grandparents Maurice and Camille Caron of Berlin; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Priscille Caron and his paternal grandparents Lorraine and Emanuel Gauthier.
The immediate family will hold a graveside service at the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham. There will be no calling hours. Donations in Jason’s memory may be made to the Farnum Center online at farnumcenter.org/contact-us/donation. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.