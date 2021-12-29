Obituary: Jason A Cavagnaro

Jason A Cavagnaro, 33, formerly of Berlin N.H., and most recently of Bangor, Maine passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born on April 29, 1988, in Berlin N.H. to Gary Cavagnaro and Joan Gagnon. He graduated from Berlin High School in 2006, and worked in the construction field where he enjoyed working with his hands. He was often referred to as a “Jack of all trades.”
Jason loved his truck, which he spent many hours working on, but most of all he loved his two dogs, Klein and Kohl, which he referred to as his “Boys.” He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating, camping, and riding the dirt roads in his truck. Jason considered everyone a friend and some friends family. Those who knew him appreciated his willingness to always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a sarcastic humor and could light up the room with his ability to make people laugh.
Jason leaves behind his mother Joan Gagnon of Bangor Maine; his father Gary Cavagnaro and his wife Becky of Berlin N.H.; his sister Amanda Laganiere and her husband Maurice of Orono Maine; his stepsister Meghan Theberge of Gorham N.H. He is also survived by his niece and nephews, Leighton Theberge, Brock Theberge, Caleb Laganiere and Kaden Laganiere whom he loved very much and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Ronald and Barbara Cavagnaro and Normand and Theresa Gagnon.
There will be no service.
