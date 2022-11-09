Janis Gail Rano 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away Oct. 25, 2022, at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin with her loving family around her after a short illness.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Berlin, where she was a lifelong resident.
Janis truly enjoyed all sports, especially football, the San Francisco '49ers, and the Boston Bruins. Janis had a great love of animals, especially her cats, whom she cared for with kindness and compassion.
Her adventurous side took her on many trips and she visited many areas from coast to coast. She was a huge disco fan and of course danced whenever the occasion presented itself; she was a fun-loving soul to be around and often friends commented on her resemblance to singer/dancer Cher.
Her smile could light up a room and her presence always shined brightly. She proudly worked at the Town and Country Motor Inn for more than two decades as a waitress and hostess, a profession she loved and enjoyed. She took pride in the service she gave to her patrons, loved and respected her co-workers, and was very much treated like family by the Labonons.
The world has lost a beautiful soul and heaven has gained an Angel. Like sands of time, life passed her by like a warm summer day. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
She leaves behind her love and partner in life, Don Perry, of Berlin; his son's, Nick, Eric and Chris of Berlin; her brother, Daryl Rano of Berlin; her goddaughter and niece, Skye Rano (her Poo Poo Pea Doo) whom she loved with all her heart of North Conway, N.H.; her nephew, Bronson Bouchard from southern New Hampshire; her sister, Judy Rano, and nephew Jeff Chapman of Berlin; her brother, Dennis Rano and his wife, Claudette Rano; nephew, Anthony Rano and niece, Tiffany Rano of South Carolina; her sister and friend, Susanne Rano and her partner John Lanteigne of Berlin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 13, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Town and Country Motor Inn. In lieu of sending flowers please donate to Coos County Nursing Home Sunshine Fund for the residents and staff who treated her so well.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton, N.H.
To view Janis’ Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, go to csnh.com.
