Obituary: Irene Y. (Moreau) Dumesnil

Irene Y. (Moreau) Dumesnil passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was 105 years old.
Born in Berlin, N.H., on June 10, 1915, she was the daughter of Frank and Aglaee (Lamontagne) Moreau. She attended school in Berlin and graduated from Berlin High School, class of 1933. She married Alexander Dumesnil and together they raised four children. In her earlier years she worked at Woolworths. Most of her life she was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of Guardian Angel Church, now Good Shepherd Parish, and was a member of the Golden Age Club and the Holiday Center.
Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She also enjoyed flowers, clothing, craft stitching, reading, spending time at her camp at Success Pond, and dining out at restaurants.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Alexander, son Norman, brother Lucien Moreau, and sisters Lillian O’Day, Annette Campbell, Simonne Caouette and Doris Moreau.
She leaves behind her sons Francis Dumesnil of Berlin, Alec Dumesnil and wife Susan of Berlin; daughter Laurie Reisch and husband Russell of Berlin; grandchildren Francine Nichols and husband Andy, Steven Dumesnil, Kimberly Poulin and husband Brian, Gregory Dumesnil, Brandon Reisch and companion Venessa Ellis, Shayne Reisch and companion Katey Bisson; great-grandchildren, Nicole St. Amant, Nathan Poulin, Alex Poulin, Aaron Dumesnil, Allison Irene Dumesnil, Ivan Reisch, Anya Reisch, Rhea Law
Irene’s Family will be having a graveside service on Wednesday July 15, at 10 a.m., at St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Berlin, N.H. where Irene will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
