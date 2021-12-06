Obituary: Irene T. Strout

Irene T. Strout, 94, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb. 19, 1927, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Leclerc) Belanger and lived most of her life in the Berlin-Gorham area.
She had lived for a time in Massachusetts.
Irene graduated from Berlin High School and had been employed by the Department of Employment Security and she had also worked at Top Furniture and Granite State Rubber Company.
The family includes her son Dayna Strout and wife Cecile of Milan, N.H.; daughter Lisa Carter of Berlin; grandchildren Christopher Strout and wife Amber and Julie Cooney; great-grandchildren Braeden Cooney, Shea Cooney, Layla Strout and Avacyn Strout; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John R. Strout and siblings Laurie Sinibaldi, Grace, Richard, Robert, Clovis and Raymond Belanger.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H. Interment will be in the Mt. Hayes Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
