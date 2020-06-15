Obituary: Irene E. (Perry) Hanson

Irene E. (Perry) Hanson, 96, of Gorham, N.H. passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020, at her home, with family by her side. She was born in Berlin, N.H. on Oct. 19, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Arsenault) Perry and was a lifelong resident. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Granite State. Irene enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, fishing, playing cards, shopping, cooking, listening to country music, going to the beach, but most of all she loved taking care of and spending time with her family.
Members of the family include her children David St. Cyr and his wife June and Diane Giroux and her husband Jim, all of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, all of whom she greatly adored; two sisters Doris Pelchat of Berlin and Nancy Nevins of Watertown, Mass.; a daughter in law Angie St. Cyr of Gorham. She was predeceased by her first husband Ralph St. Cyr, her second husband Roger Hanson, a son Richard “Dicky” St. Cyr, by two sisters Dorothy Chaisson and Pearl St. Cyr and a grandson Scott Desgroseilliers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes may make a donation to the North Country Home Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561 in her memory. Online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
