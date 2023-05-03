Irene D. Couture, 89, of Berlin, passed away on Monday May 1, 2023 at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on Dec. 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Armand and Josephine (Lacroix) Legere and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1952. Irene was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She had enjoyed roller skating and playing cards and was considered a “card shark”. She crocheted afghans and enjoyed giving them to everyone.
Family includes her sons Leo Couture and wife Gail of West Milan and Roger Couture of Berlin; grandson Nicholas Couture and wife Meg of Litchfield; great grandchildren Leo and Hannah; sisters Alice Roy of Berlin and Priscilla Vernon of Sommersworth; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Couture in 2014 and by her siblings Alfred Legere and Maria Bergeron.
The family of Irene Couture would like to offer sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home and to the doctors who cared for her, for all of the excellent care given to our mom while she lived there.
Respecting her wishes, there will be no calling hours and the services will be private. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.