Obituary: Hubert G. Bouchard

Hubert G. Bouchard, 95, of Berlin, N.H., died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, after a short period of declining health.
The son of the late Adelard and Germaine (Houle) Bouchard, he was born on May 3, 1925, in Berlin and was a lifelong resident.
During World War II, from 1943-1946, Hubert served in the Army Air Corps with the 86th Fighter Bomber Group in Italy, Germany and France. He is credited with service in campaigns in the Northern Apennines, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was the son of a World War I veteran and his daughters are both Air Force veterans.
He was co-owner of Jacobs & Bouchard, Inc., General Insurance Agency in Berlin, N.H., from 1950-1984 and a partner of the Berlin Real Estate Agency and Berlin Investment Services.
Hubert was a life member of the American Legion (75 years), Elks and VFW. He contributed to his community through service on several boards of director and as a member of many civic organizations.
His cottage in Western Maine was a special place where he spent many happy summers with family and friends.
Members of his family include his wife Pauline (Morneau) Bouchard of Berlin, N.H.; daughters, Ann Bouchard and Col. Amy Bouchard, USAF retired; grandsons, Bobby Livingston and Andrew Livingston; cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters Pauline Korte, Helen Bruni and Priscilla White.
There will be no public visiting hours. Interment at St. Kieran’s Cemetery will take place later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, consider a gift in Hubert’s memory to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, Maine 04074.
Arrangements are in the care of Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
