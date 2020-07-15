Obituary: Holly K. Soldano

Holly K. Soldano, 56, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Monday July 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in Great Lakes, Ill., on August 22, 1963, and has resided in the Milan and Dummer area since age 15. Holly loved being a stay-at-home Dog Mom.
She is survived by her husband James Soldano of Dummer; her mother Dora Hawkins of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren Alexavier and Erylyn; two brothers Marty Hawkins and Alphee Hawkins, both of San Antonio, Texas; a sister Joyce Young of Berlin, N.H.; a niece Sara; nephews Kaleb and Riwy; and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter Felicia Hawkins, two brothers Michael and Mitchell, and two sisters Sherri and Peggy.
There will be no services. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency nchhha.org. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.