Obituary: Henry J. Lanteigne

Henry J. Lanteigne went home to Jesus in the early morning of Saturday, April 11, 2020. He passed away in the comfort of his home after his brave battle with lung disease. He was 87 years old.
Henry was born in Berlin, N.H. on Feb. 16, 1933, the son of Jules and Concorde (Trahan) Lanteigne. He was a proud lifelong resident of Berlin.
Henry met his wife Shirley Paquette while roller skating at the Notre Dame Arena. They were wed May 31, 1954. He graduated in 1952 from Notre Dame High School.
He served his country for four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean crisis where he learned the skill of welding which became his career of 40+ years at Brown Company/James River.
While earning a living to provide for his family, Henry became a self-taught woodworking craftsman. Using these skills, he built his home from the ground up where they lived and raised their five children.
Henry was an honest, caring, hard-working man and protector of his family which grew to include 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Some of the fond memories his family will cherish forever include family camping trips, being taught the game of ping pong in the workshop of the family home, vacations and road trips with memere and pepere, and games of horseshoe and frisbee at the annual summer family picnics. They will also remember the generosity of a man who was always ready to help anyone in their time of need, whether family or friend.
Henry’s friends and acquaintances would describe him as friendly and sociable. Many of these dear friends were made during the years that Henry and Shirley owned the Sanborn Inn property on Riverside Drive and ran the Bodyline Health Club which was founded with their son David. He really enjoyed meeting people and was genuinely interested in their life stories. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was active in bowling leagues at the Berlin Bowling Center, and he also enjoyed playing tennis with his friends, sons and sons-in-law.
Henry will be joining his parents in heaven and his sisters Gerry (Lanteigne) and her husband Leo Theberge, Rose Marie (Lanteigne) and her husband Bob Campbell, and his brother Arthur Lanteigne; as well as his beloved father and mother in-law, Arthur and Marie (Rochefort) Paquette.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Paquette Lanteigne; his five children Karen (Lanteigne) Savard and her husband Leo, David Lanteigne, John Lanteigne and life partners Nicole Lukaszewski and Susanne Rano, Sherry (Lanteigne) Lacasse and life partner Robert Johnson and Donald Lanteigne; his grandchildren Nathan Lanteigne, Michelle Savard and her husband Dave Gagnon, Eric Savard, Jacob Lacasse, Jordan Lacasse, Hollie Lanteigne, Justin Savard, Moriah Lanteigne, Logan Lanteigne, Jesse Lacasse, Dawson Lanteigne, Dalton Lanteigne Joslyn Lanteigne, Justice Stewart, Aryia Lanteigne and Haylee Lanteigne; and his great grandchildren Vanessa Lanteigne, Ryder Gibb, Avaya Rollins and Remy Wentworth. He will also be missed by his sister in law Doris Taylor, his many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and all the special friends whose lives he has touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing will be required of those in attendance.
Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.