Helene M. A. Tardiff, 65, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday May 6, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
She was born in Rumford, Maine, on June 25, 1956, the daughter of William J. and Monique (LeBlanc) Nadeau and graduated from Rumford High School.
She had been employed as a bookkeeper and bartender and was a member of the American Legion. Helene enjoyed playing golf and crocheting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family includes her daughter Nina Villnave and significant other Mike Greenwood of Webster, N.H.; sons Daniel Tardiff and wife Kate of Gorham, N.H., Bruce Tardiff of Berlin, and Craig Tardiff and wife Stefanie of Berlin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her mother Monique (LeBlanc) Nadeau of Rumford; her brother David Nadeau and wife Katherine of Topsham, Maine; sisters-in-law Kelly Nadeau of Lewiston, Maine, Ann Tardiff and Denise Martin, both of Berlin; nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt.
She was predeceased by her father William J. Nadeau, a son Derek Puiia, her husband George Tardiff and a brother William Nadeau.
A Public walk-thru visitation will held on Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
A Private memorial service will be live streamed on Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. on Helene’s online obituary page on the Bryant Funeral Home website. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Rumford, Maine.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284-9168. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
